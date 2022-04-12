Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez presided over a pinning/promotion ceremony Friday at the police station that was “two years in the making.”
He said Friday’s first promotion was actually done March 25, 2020, for Maj. Brian Wyatt. “Back then, Lt. Brian Wyatt was serving over narcotics and promoted to my major, my No. 2, and we haven’t looked back since,” Hernandez said. Wyatt was pinned Friday by his wife, Candace.
In January 2021, Hernandez said, Spenser Dangerfield was moved to criminal investigation, “where he, in my opinion, has done an outstanding job, and we’re proud to have him on there.” Dangerfield was pinned by his wife, Claire.
In August 2021, Hernandez said, the department was able to promote Jason McGlawn, who is over the dispatch center as a sergeant, but “does so much more than that.” He said McGlawn is one of the reasons the department has been able to get multiple grants along, with Wyatt working on them, too. McGlawn was pinned by his wife, Penny.
In January 2021, JL Tillet was promoted to the rank of corporal. “I think he has done a phenomenal job,” Hernandez said. “His shift, from what I’m hearing, will agree with that.” Tillet was pinned by his wife, Michelle.
Also in January, 2020, Brian Fritts was promoted to corporal. “Again, another amazing job,” Hernandez said. “I can’t say enough about you as well. You do an amazing job and I appreciate the work that you are doing.” Fitts was pinned by his wife, Leslie, who is a dispatcher.
The most recent promotion in February was John Aska to the rank of corporal. “He’s kind of taking on a role that I used to have, so maybe you’re shooting your way on up to chief,” Hernandez said. “You are doing an amazing job with you Arkansas delegation for the Law Enforcement Torch Run.” Aska was pinned by his wife, Nikita.
