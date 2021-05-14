Searcy Police Officer John Aska recently has received the University of Arkansas Criminal Justice Institute’s Naloxone Life Saving Award. Aska received the award for his response on a medical assist where he administered naloxone to an unresponsive person last Sept. 29.
There are also four other instances when Aska administered naloxone, according to the Searcy Police Department.
All of the Searcy police officers carry and are trained with naloxone kits that are provided through a grant from the criminal justice institute. Naloxone is a chemical compound that is sold under the brand name Narcan and is used to block the effects of opioids.
