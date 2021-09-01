Coping with COVID-19 has been a challenge for Sydney Hunter of Searcy, who went straight from graduating nursing school in Batesville in December 2020 to battling a pandemic in January 2021 at Unity Health-White County Medical Center.
“We do not have enough nurses,” Hunter said, “I was thrown into it as a new graduate with more patients than normal. I didn’t know what to expect.”
Hunter, who recently decided to leave the hospital, has seen what the coronavirus does to patients, emotionally and physically. “It has been difficult,” she said, “watching healthy, young people die.”
She mentioned a young patient who tested positive for COVID-19 and because of protocols, his wife had to leave.
“He was all alone. He wasn’t struggling to breath, but we watched him slowly decline,” Hunter said, “It was torture to watch that. I called the doctor and we had to keep bumping up his oxygen. The day before, he had been walking around his room and was completely fine. It was so scary to watch him decline.”
Hunter is a Jehovah Witness and attributes her faith in God’s promises as the reason she could cope.
“You have to separate work from home,” she said, “and if I have a patient on my mind, I speak to fellow nurses who share my faith, and they help me. They understand what I am going through.
“I am really thankful that I can go home, study the Bible and I have a support system with the congregation.”
