Col. Denise Beaumont, a native of Searcy, retired from the U.S. Army at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, after 26 1/2 years of service on active duty.
She graduated from Arkansas State University in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing and was commissioned into the Army via the Reserve Officer Training Corps. In 2006, Beaumont earned her Master of Science in nursing from the U.S. Army graduate program in anesthesia nursing at the University of Texas Health Science Center. In 2017, Beaumont received her Doctorate of Nurse Anesthesia Practice degree from Texas Wesleyan.
Her previous military assignments include pediatric staff nurse at the 121st General Hospital, Seoul, Korea; Staff Nurse Emergency Department at Raymond W Bliss Army Community Hospital, Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Dwight D. Eisenhower Army Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga.; Nurse OIC Emergency Department Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital and 115th Field Hospital, Fort Polk, La.; staff certified registered nurse anesthetist at Carl R Darnall Army Medical Center and the 21st Combat Support Hospital at Fort Hood, Texas; Chief Anesthesia Services at McDonald Army Health Center, Fort Eustis, Va.; Chief Anesthesia Services at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Fork Polk, La., and program director of the U.S. Army graduate program in anesthesia nursing at Fort Sam Houston.
She deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa with the 115th Field Hospital, 126th Forward Surgical Team, 541st Forward Surgical Team and the 86th Combat Support Hospital.
Beaumont’s military education includes graduate of the Army Medical Department Officer Basic Course, Officer Advanced Course, Pediatric Nursing Specialty Short Course, Army Nurse Leadership Course, AMEDD Combat Casualty Course, Command and General Staff College, Army Trauma Training Course and the AMEDD Instructor Trainer Course.
Her awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Award, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraqi Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon and the NATO Medal. She has earned the Army Combat Action Badge, Army Combat Medic Badge and the Army Surgeon General’s prestigious 9A Proficiency Designator. She is also a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit and the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists and Sigma Theta Tau.
Beaumont is married to retired Army Lt. Col. Steven Beaumont and they have two children, Tyler and Zach. She is the daughter of Ray and Phyllis Cooper Gouin of Searcy and a graduate of Searcy High School, class of 1990.
