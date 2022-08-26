Jerica Lindsey of Searcy has been named to the new postmaster for Searcy.
“In my 11 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the postal service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation,” Lindsey said. “Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.”
Lindsey is originally from Pleasant Plains but has lived in Searcy for eight years.
“I started in 2011 as a part-time non-career clerk and in 2014 became a part-time career clerk,” Lindsey said. “I have been OIC [acting postmaster] in Pleasant Plains and Rose Bud. Next, I was a 204B (acting supervisor) in Newport. In 2017 I became supervisor for Conway; then in spring of 2018 I became supervisor in Searcy. When the postmaster position came open in April of this year, I applied and was promoted to this position.”
Lindsey said she is “looking forward to proving a more personable relationship to all my Searcy neighbors.”
“A current challenge is acquiring a suitably sized staff to accommodate the volume of mail and packages that we are responsible for,” Lindsey said. “We are always hiring for clerk and carrier positions.”
Lindsey wants the community to know there is a “team behind getting the mail to them.”
“On the streets as well as off so if they have any problems we want to help you as quickly and efficiently as possible,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.