The Searcy Lions Club will host its first annual Dr. Cliff Ganus Omelet Supper on May 3 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 105 S. Spring St. in Searcy.
The supper, which was postponed in 2020 due to COVID-19, has been renamed to honor Dr. Clifton L. Ganus Jr., a member for 72 years who passed away Sept. 9, 2019. His son, Dr. Cliff Ganus III, is now a current member.
The club is also celebrating 75 years, having held its first meeting in the spring of 1947, with two prominent residents among the founding members. Albert Yarnell and Cliff Ganus Jr. each were members of the club for more than 70 years.
The club provides eye care for the visually impaired of Searcy and White County.
“Since its founding, the club has assisted thousands of residents with their eye care needs,” club President Alan Edwards said. “Our mission is to serve, and local businesses generously provide us with donations so we can raise funds to help those in need of eye care.”
The club hosts three fundraisers each year. In addition to the Omelet Supper, it also hosts a golf tournament at River Oaks and an auction of items donated from area businesses.
“COVID-19 slowed down our ability to raise funds,“ Edwards said. “Nonetheless, we were still able to provide eye care to those in need because the demand was low. Now that the pandemic has passed, we are receiving more requests for help.”
Noting that all of the funds raised stay in White County, longtime member Letain Devore also stated, “Being a member of this club is like being a part of Searcy’s history. We are a fun group that accomplishes great things for our fellow citizens.”
Those who are unable to afford eye care can apply for assistance in person at Simmons Bank on Main Street from 11-11:30 on Tuesdays, or can contact the club at www.facebook.com/SearcyLionsClub.
The Searcy Lions Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Harding University and new members are always welcome.
Tickets for the supper are $5 per person, with children under 6 eating free.
