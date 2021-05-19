Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Down syndrome abortion bans gain traction after court ruling
- Heavy rains in Texas, Louisiana add to misery in flood zones
- House backs commission on Jan. 6 riot over GOP objections
- Texas executes inmate who killed great-aunt
- Colonial Pipeline confirms it paid $4.4 million to hackers
- Study: Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be better deal
- Teacher disarmed school shooter, hugged her until help came
- Navajo Nation tops Cherokee to become largest tribe in US
Most Popular
Articles
- City-owned vehicles taken home by at least 52 Searcy employees
- Judsonia man identified as victim in fiery crash last week on Missile Base Road
- Kensett 18-year-old charged for reportedly threatening to shoot three in Searcy, including 1-year-old
- Two White County women plead guilty in unemployment benefits fraud conspiracy
- More than 300 openings to be represented at job fair Friday at extension office
- Remodeled Judsonia Community Building to be dedicated Saturday during annual fish fry/pie auction
- Lady Lions advance to state title game
- Preliminary pickleball plans pucker as Searcy needs to seek licensed contractor
- Searcy police officer wins state life-saving award
- Searcy Teacher of the Year believes in 'lab time,' building relationships with students
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.