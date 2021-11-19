Logan Money, a 2021 graduate of Searcy High School, recently completed his one station unit training at Fort Benning in Georgia.
He completed basic training and advanced training as an armored reconnaissance specialist and graduated in a ceremony Nov. 11. As a cavalry scout, Logan will serve in covert operations and in direct force missions for the Army. Cavalry scouts are responsible for obtaining and disseminating battlefield intelligence on enemy forces and on combat circumstances and environmental conditions. They engage enemy armor and infantry in the field and direct the employment of weapons systems onto the enemy.
Before reporting to his first post, Logan will attend Army Airborne School for three weeks at Fort Benning.
