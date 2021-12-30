Jack Dwight Dunlap, a funeral director with Roller Daniel Funeral Home in Searcy, has recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and CFSP is funeral service’s national individual recognition.
To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas:
Academic activities;
Professional activities;
Career review (for retroactive credit);
Community and civic activities.
