Searcy residents Freddie and Yolanda Harrison are parents to four children ages 15, 13, 12, and 7. With a new school year in progress, the couple, like many families in Arkansas, want to help their children cope with issues inside and outside the classroom. Once such issue is bullying.

“Last year, our 7-year-old daughter came home from school upset,” recalled Yolanda. “It was because some kids told her if she didn’t watch a particular TV show, then she wasn’t allowed to play with them until she watches that show.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.