Searcy residents Freddie and Yolanda Harrison are parents to four children ages 15, 13, 12, and 7. With a new school year in progress, the couple, like many families in Arkansas, want to help their children cope with issues inside and outside the classroom. Once such issue is bullying.
“Last year, our 7-year-old daughter came home from school upset,” recalled Yolanda. “It was because some kids told her if she didn’t watch a particular TV show, then she wasn’t allowed to play with them until she watches that show.”
More than one in five children will have a similar experience this school year, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. And in a national study by the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 21 percent of tweens said they had been a target, aggressor or witness to bullying online or by other electronic means.
As parents search for ways to protect their children, a growing group of families are turning to an unlikely source for practical guidance: the Bible.
The Harrisons, who are members of the Searcy Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, routinely use the Bible’s guidance to help their children.
“The Bible has proven to be a practical resource for many families to navigate difficult situations in life,” said Robert Hendriks, the US spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “The principles found in this ancient book can help adults and children resolve conflict and maintain peaceful relationships with others.”
In one instance, the couple did just that to assist their youngest child. They reminded her that no one can force her to do something that she knows is wrong and doing what the Bible says is far more important.
“The whole discussion was about how her choices make God happy and how some choices make him sad,” Yolanda explained. “We asked her, ‘Who makes your life happy and why should you avoid certain cartoons?’”
“We went through a list of cartoons that she loves to watch the most,” Freddie said. “And we reminded her why those cartoons were OK for her to watch. When we take something away, we replace it with something good, so our kids don’t feel like they’re missing out.”
The couple also utilize the tools for parents and children at jw.org, the Witnesses’ official website. One feature the family particular likes is the whiteboard animations which address many relatable issues, including one titled, “Beat a Bully Without Using Your Fists,” and an animated cartoon about the powerful effect of prayer for those who are being bullied.
This school year, as in previous years, the Harrisons say they will continue to help their children “develop the skills and resilience they need to successfully succeed academically and spiritually.”
