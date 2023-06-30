Latest e-Edition
- Haze, heat and storms bringing danger, discomfort to many parts of US
- Supreme Court to decide if some judges have gone too far in striking down gun restrictions
- Supreme Court rules for designer who doesn't want to make wedding websites for gay couples
- Supreme Court rejects Biden's plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
- US flies nuclear-capable bombers in fresh show of force against North Korea
- Week after armed rebellion rattled Russia, key details about still shrouded in mystery
- Jan. 6 suspect arrested near Obama's Washington home had guns, machete in his van, feds say
- Inflation gauge tracked by Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
- 'Fully-loaded' food truck baking up business at Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market
- Bald Knob officer set to become new police chief in Kensett next week
- Fire after renter's insurance policy increased results in arson charge
- Kensett 30-year-old charged with rape, kidnapping in case involving teenager, weapon
- Arkansas State Police investigating 'in-custody death' at White County jail
- Human skeletal remains found last week being treated as homicide, Searcy police chief says
- At least three White County cities to celebrate Fourth of July on first
- Searcy 22-year-old killed Monday in collision
- Eclipse crowd expected to be two or three times as big as Spring Sing
- Searcy girls find BlueBirds of happiness
