Suzanne Raiford, owner of Daisy’s Lunchbox in Searcy, was one of 20 winners in the General Mills Foodservice 2020 Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest, an annual contest that celebrates independent restaurants and food trucks, one-of-a-kind dishes and the role they play in communities.
Entrants were asked to upload a photo of their recipe using at least one ingredient from General Mills Foodservice’s participating brands and share how they used the product in a creative way or how their dish brings comfort and joy to their patrons during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Raiford turned to a family recipe for homemade caramel in her repeat win in the Neighborhood to Nation Recipe Contest – a southern Peach Praline Galette. The owner and chef added candied pecans to the caramel and drizzled it over her peach pie filling, then baked it in flaky pastry dough squares.
“I created this recipe earlier in the year when our business was extremely slow and we feared the worst,” she said. “Our customers loved the peaches and praline sauce over brown butter cakes, so I knew it would be great in puff pastry. Serving these has brought more customers in and we are so thankful.”
The Neighborhood to Nation judges’ comments about this recipe included “very appealing flavor combination (peaches and caramel),” “visually appealing,” “a craveable, comfort food” and “puff pastry makes them easy to make.”
Winners received $5,000 and a chance to win an additional $5,000 for an area food charity bank through online Facebook voting held through today. The People’s Choice Grand Prize Winner will be announced via General Mills Facebook Live on Monday.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, the number of winners was doubled from 10 to 20. Contest winners were surprised with the news of their win during Zoom calls with General Mills representatives. Each winners also received a “celebration box” featuring a personalized sign and pennant to hang on their wall, a yard sign, an oversized check and a variety of marketing materials to promote their win.
