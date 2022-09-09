Searcy-based authors win in writing contests

Sixteen White County Creative Writers members won a total of 64 contest awards at the 27th annual WCCW conference held Sept. 3 at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office in Searcy.
Winners included the following:
Rhonda Roberts – first place, Intriguing Beginnings Award; first place, Fur in Flight Contest Award; first place, Fledgling Dragon Contest Award; first honorable mention, Grandpa’s Rocking Chair Award; honorable mention, More Than Meets the Eye Award; and second honorable mention, Life Lessons Not Learned in School Award.
Kim Vernon – first place, Rod Miller Dialog Award; first place, Two for One Award; second place— Intriguing Beginnings Award; second place, Cozy Seasoned Romance Award; second place, Grandpa’s Rocking Chair Award; second honorable mention, Whatever Floats Your Ghost Award; second honorable mention, Granny Prewitt Award; and third honorable mention, Roberts Family Ark. Award.
Gary Breezeel – first place, Cozy Seasoned Romance Award; first place, Granny Prewitt Award; second place, Whatever Floats Your Ghost Award; third place, Two for One Award; first honorable mention, Glassworks Award; second honorable mention, Grandpa’s Rocking Chair Award; and honorable mention, Fur in Flight Contest Award.
Don Money – first place, Close Encounters Memorial Award; first place, Gimme the Creeps Award; second place, The Word Today Award; third place, Intriguing Beginnings Award; first honorable mention, Granny Prewitt Award; and first honorable mention, Three Little Pigs True Story Award.
Peggy Sanders – first place, Remember When Award; first place, The Word Today Award; and third place, Life Lessons Not Learned in School Award.
Alyssa Darby – first place, Character Sketch Award; second place, 4X4 Poetry Award; second place, Gin Creek Poetry Award; and second honorable mention, Three Little Pigs True Story Award.
John McPherson – first place, Roberts Family Ark. Award; second place, Glassworks Award; second honorable mention, Remember When Award; and second honorable mention, 4X4 Poetry Award.
Mike Bass – first place, 4X4 Poetry Award; and second place, Tribute to the Bard Award.
Del Garrett – first place, Grandpa’s Rocking Chair Award; and third place, More Than Meets the Eye Award.
Gary Rodgers – second place, More Than Meets the Eye Award; second place, Gimme the Creeps Award; second place, Three Little Pigs True Story Award; second place, Whodunnit Award; third place, Whatever Floats Your Ghost Award; and third place, Fur in Flight Contest Award.
Naomi Sechrest – second place, Remember When Award.
Sandi Furlong – third place, Glassworks Award; and first honorable mention, Roberts Family Ark. Award.
Anthony Wood – first honorable mention, Remember When Award; and first honorable mention, Gimme the Creeps Award.
Julia Zellner – first honorable mention, Cozy Seasoned Romance Award; and first honorable mention, The Word Today Award.
Donna Nelson – first honorable mention, 4X4 Poetry Award.
Laticia Harris – second honorable mention, Character Sketch Award.
White County Creative Writers meets the third Monday of each month from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Simmons First Bank, 401 S. Main St. in Searcy.
The club aims to help new writers develop “their talent and provides writing contests for the annual conferences.” Members vary from beginners to published authors. The club matches professional writers with beginners wanting to get their stories into print. Everyone is welcome.
For more information, visit www.whitecountycreative writers.org.
