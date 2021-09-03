Drawings and paintings by Searcy artist Gary Shelton will be on display in the Harding University Art and Design gallery through Sept. 17.
Shelton has built several area homes but more recently worked as project manager for the remodeling of Walmart stores around the country. He took up serious drawing and painting a few years before his retirement because he had time on his hands while at home.
“My art began in the late 1950s sitting at the table with my mom, a few crayons and a Red Chief tablet,” he said in his artist statement. “A coloring book came later with me learning to color inside the lines. At 10 years old, I entered an art contest with the National Art Institute and filled out a pamphlet with answers and submitted drawings. The result … I was accused of cheating.”
Shelton said he never drew again until his senior year in high school “when I did some drawings for the senior prom … in order to get out of classes.”
“I began painting with oils in 2017 by teaching myself,” he said. “I have never had any formal schooling. I draw a lot of kids, as I enjoy them. They are in a world of their own … all natural.”
The Stevens Art Gallery is located on the first floor of the Stevens Art and Design Center located near the Hammons Student Center. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
