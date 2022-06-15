Tyler Money, 16, of Searcy has earned Eagle Scout, the highest rank advancement award in Boy Scouts. He is a member of Troop 98 chartered by First United Methodist Church in Searcy. Tyler is among 6 percent of all scouts who attain the rank of Eagle Scout.
To earn the rank of Eagle Scout, each scout must attain 21 merit badges as well as demonstrate leadership, including successfully planning and completing a community service project. Money’s community service project benefited the Youth Program at Saint Paul United Methodist Church by constructing a free-standing bench swing. Tyler led a team that procured the materials, designed and then built the swing.
Money will receive his award at a Court of Honor to be held Thursday, June 2 at First United Methodist Church in Searcy. Tyler is the son of Don Money and Holly Money and will be a junior at Searcy High School in the fall.
