Chess players competed in three divisions during the Scarlet Chess Club event that was directed by Zachariah Carlson with the support of Sachleen Singh, the club’s student president.

Clint Steward, a senior finance major from Searcy, won the Collegiate Division in this four-round Swiss tournament, defending his honors as Arkansas State University's top student chess player.

