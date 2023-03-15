Chess players competed in three divisions during the Scarlet Chess Club event that was directed by Zachariah Carlson with the support of Sachleen Singh, the club’s student president.
Clint Steward, a senior finance major from Searcy, won the Collegiate Division in this four-round Swiss tournament, defending his honors as Arkansas State University's top student chess player.
Trophies and prizes were awarded to winners and runners-up, and contestants enjoyed meeting new chess aficionados and playing pickup games between rounds throughout the day.
Sai Aravind Kasu was runner-up. The event also included a rated section open to any player. It was won by Juan Cazono, with Paul Hill placing as runner-up. The tournament included an unrated division which was won by Dave Davidson, with Alexander Williams placing second.
Arkansas State Chess Club’s faculty advisor Dr. Gregory Hansen explained that there was a high level of ability that contributed to this event’s success. He noted, “We had an exciting day of chess and are enjoying the chance to meet back in person for pickup games and tournaments.”
The Scarlet Chess Club hosts tournaments throughout the year.
