Loralai Wright of Searcy will join high school students from across the nation to take part in an academic and career-oriented development experience, Intensive Law & Trial in collaboration with Stanford Law School, taking place in July on the campus of Stanford University in California.

The program is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to “explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.”

