Loralai Wright of Searcy will join high school students from across the nation to take part in an academic and career-oriented development experience, Intensive Law & Trial in collaboration with Stanford Law School, taking place in July on the campus of Stanford University in California.
The program is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to “explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.”
The National Association of Secondary School Principals has placed this program on the 2022- 23 NASSP List of Approved Contests, Programs and Activities for Students.
Wright is a freshman attending Searcy High School who is “passionate about pursuing an education in law and a career as a legal professional.”
“Attending this program will allow me to further my interest in the legal field and reach my career goals of becoming a legal professional,” Wright said.
She said what she finds most exciting about the program is the chance to learn from Stanford Law School professors and leading legal professionals from around the country.
Wright has maintained a 3.5 grade-point average and has studied Japanese for three years and Spanish for two years. Her hobbies include violin, graphic art design, traditional art and photography.
The program includes a mock trial simulation endorsed by the American Mock Trial Association. It will culminate in her earning her first two college credits after program completion.
Wright is the daughter of Amber and Mark S. Wright Jr. of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.