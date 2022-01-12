When Ray Kimsey talks about organ donation, he is literally speaking from the heart.
In the fall of 2015, the Searcy native received a life-saving heart transplant. After months of waiting — including a four-month stretch in the cardiovascular intensive care unit — Kimsey was matched with an organ donor, whose heart replaced Kimsey’s low-functioning one (working at just 18 percent capacity). The transplant provided a permanent solution for Kimsey that angioplasty and stents could not.
Turns out, the transplant wasn’t only life-saving. For Kimsey, it was also life-changing. He decided he needed to help other heart transplant patients.
“I meet with patients before their procedures,” Kimsey said. “Before COVID, I was in the hospital mentoring people and helping them prepare. I also volunteer to tell my story.”
“It can be psychologically challenging to be a heart transplant recipient,” said Beth Cameron, manager of family aftercare at Arkansas’ largest organ and tissue recovery agency, ARORA (Arkansas Regional Organ Recovery Agency). “From the stress of waiting to the bittersweet emotions associated with donation, it’s vital that the recipient get as much emotional support as possible.”
Through ARORA’s Family Aftercare Department, Kimsey was able to meet the family of his heart donor.
“We were all crying so hard, no one could speak,” Kimsey said.
For many, these types of donor family and recipient meetings provide much needed closure and a sense of hope.
According to ARORA’s most recent statistics, 64 percent of eligible Arkansans are registered as organ, tissue and eye donors, but there is still a gap between the need and donation. Today, there are 114,000 Americans on the national transplant waiting list and 300 of them are in Arkansas. Every day, 22 people die waiting for an organ that isn’t available in time.
The ARORA team works to educate and inspire more Arkansans to become donors.
“When someone registers to become an organ, tissue and eye donor, they have the potential to save up to eight lives through organ donation and restore the lives of hundreds through tissue donation,” said Audrey Coleman, director of communications for ARORA.
For more information visit, www.arora.org/donatelife.
