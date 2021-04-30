Aaron Bissell of Searcy has been selected as the student marshal for the Auburn University Harrison School of Pharmacy’s 2021 commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 3.
Each school or college enlists a committee to select a student marshal who best represents the values and level of excellence within the college and carry its flag at the front of the commencement procession.
“Aaron has excelled at the Harrison School of Pharmacy both as a student and a leader,” said Richard A. Hansen, dean of the Harrison School of Pharmacy. “His work ethic and dedication to the profession have been apparent through his four years. We are excited to see the great work he does as he begins his residency with Methodist Healthcare in Memphis and look forward to what lies ahead in his career.”
The son of Ken and Renee Bissell, he is a 2012 graduate of Harding Academy and a 2016 graduate of Harding University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry and molecular biology.
Bissell will receive the doctor of pharmacy degree. While at Auburn, he served as president of the pharmacy school student council during the 2019-20 academic year.
Following graduation, Bissell will move to Memphis, Tenn., with his wife, Rachel, and their son to begin a pharmacy residency program with Methodist Healthcare/University Hospitals.
