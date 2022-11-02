Searcian represents White County in pageant

Vivi Edwards of Searcy was an Arkansas State Fair Queen finalist.

Vivi Edwards of Searcy represented White County as an Arkansas State Fair Queen finalist during the 82nd annual Arkansas State Fair.

Edwards received the Kendra Scott Spirit of the Pageant award during the pageant held Oct. 22.

