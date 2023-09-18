First Community Financial Services located at First Community Bank has announced that Jim Brandt of Searcy has been promoted to senior vice president, financial advisor.
“For the last 20 years, I have had the honor of supporting our clients, observing their prosperity and contributing to their financial growth,” he said. “I remain committed to delivering outstanding service. I am excited to contribute to the ongoing success of our establishment.”
Brandt has nearly 27 years of experience in the brokerage and financial planning industry. His advisory expertise spans the range of banking services to wealth management, general securities representative, uniform securities agent state law license, uniform investment advisor law license, and life and disability insurance licenses. He maintains Series 65 and 63 licensure.
Brandt is a graduate of Harding University. He and his family live in Searcy.
“We are excited to recognize Jim with this promotion,” said Boris Dover, president and chief operating officer for First Community Bank. “He is a proven leader who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to our clients. Jim’s experience and expertise is invaluable as we continue to grow our business and help our clients achieve their financial goals.”
The First Community Financial Services office is located at 2401 W. Beebe Capps Expressway.
