First Community Financial Services located at First Community Bank has announced that Jim Brandt of Searcy has been promoted to senior vice president, financial advisor.

“For the last 20 years, I have had the honor of supporting our clients, observing their prosperity and contributing to their financial growth,” he said. “I remain committed to delivering outstanding service. I am excited to contribute to the ongoing success of our establishment.”

