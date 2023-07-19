With the departure of Dr. Brian Mast to Nashville, Tenn., Mount Dora (Fla.) Christian Academy and Children’s Home has named Dr. James W. Carr of Searcy as interim president.
Carr, who sits on the organization’s board of trustees, will begin his time at interim president Aug. 1. A native Floridian, Carr brings with him decades of educational leadership in multiple arenas. He served 25 years as executive vice president and professor of business at Harding University in Searcy. Prior to joining Harding, he served in various administrative positions at Florida State University and 12 years as regional director for the American College Testing Program. He is currently president and chairman of Highland Home Holdings, an Arkansas-based investment company.
Carr has consulted with hundreds of institutions of higher education and received multiple national recognitions. In 2005, he was nominated by President George W. Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to join the National Security Education board. In 2018, he was nominated by current Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
He currently serves on the Arkansas Board of Higher Education and on the board of First Community Bank in Searcy. He also serves on the board of directors for the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce. He joined the MDCA&CH board of trustees in 2013. Carr and his wife, Susan, have three children and three grandchildren.
“Mount Dora Christian Academy has a nearly 80-year heritage of promoting academic excellence, athletic excellence, and the love of freedom and liberty — all while honoring God,” Carr said. “This combination of values places MDCA among the finest preparatory schools in the Southeast. As a board member, I am thankful for Dr. Mast’s leadership and wish him the very best in his new assignment. We, as a board, are certain that our search process will guide us to our next able leader.”
John Starling, MDCA&CH board of trustees chairman, believes Carr’s dedication to Christian education will guide the school through a successful transition. “What a blessing to have someone with Dr. Carr’s experience and love for our mission and organization fill in and serve in this way,” he said. “We ask everyone to pray for God’s wisdom and guidance as we look for our next president.”
