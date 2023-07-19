With the departure of Dr. Brian Mast to Nashville, Tenn., Mount Dora (Fla.) Christian Academy and Children’s Home has named Dr. James W. Carr of Searcy as interim president.

Carr, who sits on the organization’s board of trustees, will begin his time at interim president Aug. 1. A native Floridian, Carr brings with him decades of educational leadership in multiple arenas. He served 25 years as executive vice president and professor of business at Harding University in Searcy. Prior to joining Harding, he served in various administrative positions at Florida State University and 12 years as regional director for the American College Testing Program. He is currently president and chairman of Highland Home Holdings, an Arkansas-based investment company.

