Andy Ferren, 10, of Searcy won second place in the Main Dishes category of the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest held June 27 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.
Winners also included Bailey Dobbs, 10, of Prairie Grove and and Emma Wilson, 14, of Vilonia. Dobbs’ Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas recipe won the Main Dishes category, while Wilson’s Mini Chocolate Cream Pies desert earned the top spot in the Party Ideas category.
Wapiti Mefford, 17, of Jasper won third place and Addie Jones, 13, of Little Rock won fourth place in the Main Dishes category.
Other finalists in the Party Ideas category were Evan Wagner, 15, of Casa in second place and Aubrey Ottens, 14, of Sheridan in third place.
The seven finalists were selected from dairy foods contests conducted by 40 county Farm Bureau organizations. June was National Dairy Month, and it is the 66th year for Arkansas Farm Bureau to conduct the contest that promotes the state dairy industry.
