Andy Ferren, 10, of Searcy won second place in the Main Dishes category of the 2023 Arkansas Farm Bureau Dairy Foods Contest held June 27 at the state fairgrounds in Little Rock.

Winners also included Bailey Dobbs, 10, of Prairie Grove and and Emma Wilson, 14, of Vilonia. Dobbs’ Creamy Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas recipe won the Main Dishes category, while Wilson’s Mini Chocolate Cream Pies desert earned the top spot in the Party Ideas category.

