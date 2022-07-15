ASSE State Coordinator Julia Bullock of Searcy recently hosted an exchange student for the 2021-22 school year and is encouraging others to “bring culture into your home and community.”
The family was a host family to Sofia De Gregorio, who arrived in August 2021.
“Sofia jumped right in and became a part of our family,” Bullock said.
Before her arrival, Sofia had been communicating with the family by phone, email and video chat, “building her relationship with the family.”
“She was able to make the transition smoothly, falling right in to the routine of our family,” Bullock said. “She even joined the local mixed martial arts gym, Ru-Jitsu, gaining a whole other family in no time.”
During her stay, she took home nine gold medals in ju-jitsu.
“I have worked and hosted with ASSE for 15 years,” Bullock said. “My first student is now 31 and living back in Bolivia. I have been able to watch our students grow into their adulthood, becoming successful adults, to include dentist, business owners, college graduates and community leaders.”
Bullock said her own children have benefited from hosting as well.
“Our oldest was taught Spanish at 2 years old (now 18) from his exchange sister,” she said. “Our 7-year-old has picked up on some Italian over the last two years from his exchange sisters, Aurora and Sofia. Our kids learn about the student’s daily life back home and the differences between their country and ours. We love celebrating their traditions and holidays as well. Our kids, when asked how many siblings they have, will tell others they have many, many siblings from all around the world. We also get to indulge in their cooking as well.”
The family has hosted from Bolivia, Brazil, South Korea, Germany, Italy and Spain.
“Being an area rep then becoming an area coordinator has had great benefits,” she said. “We have had ‘family game nights’ with anywhere between five and 10 students at a time. We love having them cook their favorite foods, coming over and playing games, enjoying lots of laughs and enjoying learning about so many other cultures. The students all make friends for a lifetime from all around the globe.”
Bullock added that the community benefits from exchange students in the schools as well.
“The students make friends and participate in school groups and activities,” she said. “Recently, Aurora from Italy (2020-2021) cheered for the Riverview Raiders. We will be hosting Vanessa this coming year from Germany and she also will be cheering for the Raiders. Jeromes from Germany (2014-2015) was the kicker for the Bald Knob Bulldogs as well as played basketball and baseball.
“The students embrace the American high school student lifestyle. Our students make lifelong friends that later go to visit them over in their home country. Our students have gone to the local schools and given country presentations to the classes. We are always available to come to any class and let the students introduce themselves and talk about their country.”
Bullock added that ASSE also has an outbound program for students that would like to experience studying abroad.
Those who are interested in hosting can visit www.host.asse.com or contact Bullock at (501) 388-9320.
