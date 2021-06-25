Searcian earns Naval Aviator Gold Wings

Charles Birmingham, a 2009 Searcy High School graduate, has earned his Naval Aviator Gold Wings.
His pinning ceremony will be held July 1 at Corpus Christi, Texas. Lt. Birmingham is a 2016 graduate of the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He entered the Marine Corps in 2016 through the platoon leaders class. He will be a MV 22 Osprey pilot. Birmingham followed in the footsteps of of his father and two uncles, who were also Marines.
A Marine student pilot is responsible for learning flight principles in advance aircraft in adverse situations. After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, which is the Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.
Birmingham will travel through Searcy on his way to Cherry Point, N.C., home of the 2nd Marine Airwing, which supports the 2nd Marine Division based at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He is the son of Andy and Delila Birmingham of Searcy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.