Scholarships are now available for eligible Arkansas students through Arkansas Community Foundation, including area ones for Harding University and Arkansas State University-Beebe.
The Community Foundation’s scholarships are for Arkansas students pursuing education at two- or four-year colleges or universities, vocational schools or technical training programs. Each scholarship has its own eligibility criteria. Some scholarships are designated for graduates of a particular high school or those who plan to attend a particular college. Others are based on extracurricular activities or intended college majors.
“Since 1976, the Community Foundation has partnered with individuals and organizations who want to support students in their pursuit of higher education,” said Heather Larkin, Arkansas Community Foundation president and CEO. “These generous people provide the funding and determine the size and eligibility criteria of each scholarship, while we oversee the application and awarding process on their behalf.”
Scholarships with statewide eligibility include:
- Herchel and Melba A. Fildes Scholarship, for students studying nursing and attending Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas or Arkansas State University in Beebe;
- Advancing Women in Transportation Scholarship, for female students who plan to pursue a career in a transportation-related field in Arkansas;
- Anne Pressly Scholarship, to memorialize the legacy of Anne Pressly and support a graduating female high school senior who plans to pursue a career in journalism;
- Arkansas Service Memorial Scholarship, for students who are children of Arkansans who lost their life in service in the state, nation or community;
- Barbara Mashburn Memorial Scholarship, for a graduate of an Arkansas high school pursuing an education as a vocalist;
- East Student Scholarship, for a graduating senior who attends any high school with an EAST program;
- Elizabeth G. Redman Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship, for students who are members of or active in the Republican Party of Arkansas;
- Lillian McGillicuddy Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship, for students who are members of the Arkansas Federation of Young Republicans or are active in the Republican Party of Arkansas;
- Marie and Bob Marshall Republican Party of Arkansas Scholarship, for students who are members of or active in the Republican Party of Arkansas;
- Merwin T. and Agnes Bowman Nursing Scholarship, for students seeking a Bachelor of Science in Nursing or equivalent degree from a qualified institution;
- Poultry Federation Scholarship, for students pursuing a degree related to the poultry industry and attending a school in the University of Arkansas system, Arkansas State University system, Arkansas Tech University or Southern Arkansas University;
- Robert P. Atkinson Hospital Leadership and Scholarship, for students pursuing an advanced degree with an emphasis in health care and/or hospital administration;
- Ryan Mondy D.A.S.H. Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors whose lives have been affected by cancer;
- Abigail Robertson Scholarship, for female students pursuing a business degree at a college or university in Pulaski County.
To apply or for more information, visit www.arcf.org/apply/scholarships/. Deadlines for scholarship applications differ and can be found on the application portal.
