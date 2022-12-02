Scholarship honors late Bald Knob resident

Bobby Joe and Frances Clark (left) present funds to Kellie Smith, Bald Knob Public Education Foundation director, to endow the Janet Lee Clark Scholarship for Excellence in Journalism and Communication.

The Bald Knob Public Education Foundation and the friends and family of the late Janet Lee Clark plan to memorialize Clark’s legacy of “excellence in journalism and communications” with a scholarship to students in high school.

“We are so grateful for your contribution to the foundation in memory of your beloved daughter and graduate of Bald Knob High School Class of 1983,” Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Director Kellie Smith said, after accepting the funds from Clark’s parents, Bobby Joe and Frances Clark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.