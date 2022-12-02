Scholarship honors late Bald Knob resident

The Bald Knob Public Education Foundation and the friends and family of the late Janet Lee Clark plan to memorialize Clark’s legacy of “excellence in journalism and communications” with a scholarship to students in high school.
“We are so grateful for your contribution to the foundation in memory of your beloved daughter and graduate of Bald Knob High School Class of 1983,” Bald Knob Public Education Foundation Director Kellie Smith said, after accepting the funds from Clark’s parents, Bobby Joe and Frances Clark.
The scholarship will provide support for college courses in the field such as investigative reporting, media ethics, photojournalism, copyediting, multimedia tools and writing for digital media.
Janet Lee Clark was a 1983 graduate of Bald Knob High School. She attended Bald Knob schools from first through 12th grade. In high school, she excelled in basketball, band and flag corp, and was co-drum major for the Marching Band. She worked on the annual yearbook for three years and attended the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and graduated from UA-Little Rock with a BA in communications. Clark worked in numerous media outlets following her graduation, including radio and TV.
Clark passed away June 21, 2021, after a 5.5-year battle with ovarian cancer. According to her obituary, “Janet was very much a ‘people person’ and her personality won her lifelong friends wherever she went. It was a delight to be in her presence because she would connect to you with her funny wit, pleasant conversation, open, sincere interest in being a friend. Janet’s loyalty and love to a large circle of friends from all walks of life created a bond that was seldom broken.”
