The Miss Arkansas Preliminary (Central Arkansas) will be held in Beebe -Saturday at the Arkansas State University-Beebe Owen Center Auditorium.
Masters of ceremony for the evening will be Miss Arkansas 2021 Whitney Williams and former Gov. Mike Beebe of Searcy.
“This competition has become one of the top scholarship providers for teen girls and young women in the United States,” Executive Director Nancy Thompson said. “Each year, along with its state and local organizations, it makes available millions in cash and tuition assistance.
"This assistance is not just for the handful of young women who are the winners but is available to thousands of young women who compete at the national, state and local competitions as well.”
Thompson also said that participation helps pay for college and provides opportunities for other growth.
“Participating not only helps you pay for college and prepare for a career, but it also provides an opportunity to gain additional life experience, working on issues of importance to society, enhancing your personal and professional skills and developing your performance-related and other talents,” she said. “We believe that education is key to a person’s success, and we are proud to be able to assist so many outstanding young ladies achieve their educational goals and dreams.”
Volunteers serving on the board include Lisa Ponson, Mary Jane Parks, Stephanie Butler, Brittany Bohannon, Debbie Kent and choreographer Ryan Williams, owner of Irby’s Dance Studio in Searcy. Jeannie Roberts and Debbie Elgin of Beebe also volunteer on the day of the competition.
“Without these volunteers, this scholarship competition would not be possible,” Thompson said.
Eighteen candidates will compete Saturday for the title of Miss Central Arkansas and Miss Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen. The reigning Miss Arkansas Ebony Mitchell, Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen MaKya Tackett, Miss Central Arkansas Kensley Flynn and Miss Central Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Phelan Burge will provide entertainment.
“The candidates from all over central Arkansas will also entertain with their talent,” Thompson said. “It will be a fun evening for everyone who attends. We hope you will come out and support these young women.”
Tickets will be on sale at the door — $10 for adults and $5 for students.
