The deadline for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. spring 2023 scholarships is Jan. 7.
WCSPSF Inc. awards scholarships to White County single parents of minor children who are pursuing post-secondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. Interested applicants may view and print the application at www.aspsf.org. The application for WCSPSF Inc. scholarships must be printed and mailed to P.O. Box 8325, Searcy, AR 72145 by the deadline.
