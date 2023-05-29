She laughed to keep from crying, and it became a way of life as she enriched millions of lives, including mine.

Though she’s been gone since 1996, she will live forever in my heart.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

