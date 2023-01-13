A gifted violinist was asked how she became so accomplished, to which she replied: “I practice first and then I do my work.”

The lesson to be learned here is that in order to accomplish anything we have to be focused. If we try to do everything other people want us to do, we won’t have time to do the things that we want to do. If we aren’t focused, we may find ourselves scattered, “living in the gray areas, knowing neither victory nor defeat.”

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

