The author and aviator, Anne Morrow Lindbergh, born in 1906 wrote “The world does not understand, in either man or woman, the need to be alone.”

She went on to say “how inexplicable it seems. Anything else will be accepted as a better excuse. If one sets aside time for a hairdresser, a social engagement or a shopping expedition, that time is accepted as inviolable. But if one says: I cannot come because this is my hour to be alone, one is considered rude, egotistical or strange. What a commentary on our civilization, when being alone is considered suspect; when one has to apologize for it, make excuses, hide the fact that one practices it – like a secret vice!”

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

