I’ve had so many “God Wink” moments! I would like to tell you about one more time God stepped out of the woodwork, making His presence known when I was living in Temple, Okla., in 1978.

Because I felt rootless, I began a serious search, in the 1970s, to find my extended family. I knew so little about my living relatives. My dad was an only child, born in 1895. and he died when I was 10. which caused my sister, Alice, and I to go into an orphanage. My mother was born in 1906, in an underground Indian dwelling, in Oklahoma, before statehood.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.