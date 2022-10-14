I’ve had so many “God Wink” moments! I would like to tell you about one more time God stepped out of the woodwork, making His presence known when I was living in Temple, Okla., in 1978.
Because I felt rootless, I began a serious search, in the 1970s, to find my extended family. I knew so little about my living relatives. My dad was an only child, born in 1895. and he died when I was 10. which caused my sister, Alice, and I to go into an orphanage. My mother was born in 1906, in an underground Indian dwelling, in Oklahoma, before statehood.
In 1908, my mother fell through the soft roof of that sod house when she was only 2 years old, causing her to lapse into a coma, suffering a permanent brain injury. My 25-year-old grandmother was dying of typhoid fever at the same time. My mother had also just lost her 6-year-old brother to that disease, then known as “the germ in the water.”
I am so blessed to have the old steamer trunk with a treasure trove of pictures and other memorabilia from the 1800s, which gave me some clues on my search, which began in the early 1970s when I became quite a detective.
I called directory assistance for my paternal grandmother’s last name, Ritz, in Licking, Mo. The first two people to answer knew of my grandmother, Sarah Alice Ritz Hudson, and grandfather, George Washington McClellan Hudson, a circuit-riding preacher, from Sullivan, Ill., who came through Licking and married my grandmother!
I became fast friends with Clara Ritz, who loved telling me stories of how my great-grandfather Nicholas Ritz, came to New York in 1851 from Bern, Switzerland, on the same ship with my great-grandmother, Elizabeth Anders. and how they met and married that same year. Four years later, they came down to Licking, where many family members still live. Our friendship grew and then one day, God stepped out of the woodwork and made His presence known!
I went to the laundromat in Temple, Okla. While looking for a newspaper to line my basket, what would appear but a newspaper dated July 4, 1978, from Licking, Mo.
My hands began to shake. I knew there was something in it for me!
There was a Ritz-Hadley family reunion story in that paper complete with a family group picture!
I almost forgot my laundry while rushing home to call Clara Ritz!
The next year, I went to the reunion and they all autographed their names on the newspaper!
I never found another newspaper from Licking.
I’ve made numerous connections to my living long-lost relatives scattered all across the country, including the Morris, Mutchler, Maples and Hudson lines.
I learned so much about my genetic traits!
I know there are no coincidences! My search has enriched our family’s life so much!
This is what Squire Rushnell, author of “When God Winks,” would call a “God Wink” story.
I probably have enough of these vignettes to compile my own book of “God Wink” moments! If you haven’t read a “God Wink” book, you really should.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
