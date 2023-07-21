Most, if not all, of us will find ourselves backed into a corner. Sometimes it is of our own making, but we want to blame others for our bad luck when in reality we often do not realize that we bring many of our misfortunes upon ourselves by either not being careful, a good manager or being arrogant.

Bankruptcies can happen to us simply because we want to keep up with or ahead of the Joneses, not realizing that money doesn’t bring happiness! Living like the rich and famous can actually do more to drive wedges between people than to heal wounds.

Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

