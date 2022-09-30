At 74, I am so uplifted when I hear Vestal Goodman sing “I wouldn’t take nothing for my journey now,” inspiring me to tell when my life took a tremendous turn.
It’s February 1962. As a 14-year-old girl, I sat on the floor in front of the cast iron wood stove, inside our unpainted, mostly unheated cabin in the woods near Noel, Mo. As I put kindling in the stove, I stirred the coals and watched the flame ignite. Looking deep within the fire, I vowed then and there that “I will rise up from whence I came.”
Not knowing exactly what that would entail, change came at lightning speed.
Less than six weeks later I became a Christian and was asked a couple of weeks later by the minister Fred Webb, of Grove, Okla., who baptized me, if I would like to go to a Christian orphanage near Tulsa, Okla.
He assured me that I would have immaculate surroundings and plenty of food and clothing and that I would be sent to school.
Having gone to bed hungry for years, after and even before our father died in 1958, I grabbed the brass ring and my sister and I went into the orphanage.
