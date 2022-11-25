The Bible teaches “as a man thinks so he is.”

Napoleon Hill, author of “Think and Grow Rich.” wrote, “Thoughts are things, and powerful things at that, when they are mixed with definiteness of purpose, persistence and a burning desire for their translation into riches, or other material objects.”

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

