I woke up freezing early one morning, shocked to realize that our electricity was off. My memory flashed back to January 1962, when we lived in the country, often without heat after Daddy died.

I was 13 and living 2 1/2 miles out in the woods from Noel, Mo. I found myself in what I sensed as a dangerous situation with some older teenagers in an apartment in town. With no cell phone, home phone or means of transportation for my mother to come and get me, I saw only one way of escape. I put on my coat and scarf, bare-legged, and headed home on the dark country road, which fortunately had no turns as I sped home to our house in the woods. With no streets lights and only three or four houses on that road, I looked straight ahead being able to follow my sense of direction because we walked the road to buy groceries in town.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.