Dr. Molly Harrower Gaines, psychiatrist and author of “Therapy in Poetry” wrote, “Long before there were therapists there were poets, and from time immemorial man has struggled to cope with his inevitable, inner turmoil. One way of so coping has been the ballad, the song, the poem. Once crystallized into words, all engulfing feelings become manageable, and once challenged into explicitness, the burden of the incommunicable becomes less heavy.”

I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have quoted Dr. Gaines. Following her advice helped me to cope with my own emotions when I was literally going off the deep end.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

