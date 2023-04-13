Dr. Molly Harrower Gaines, psychiatrist and author of “Therapy in Poetry” wrote, “Long before there were therapists there were poets, and from time immemorial man has struggled to cope with his inevitable, inner turmoil. One way of so coping has been the ballad, the song, the poem. Once crystallized into words, all engulfing feelings become manageable, and once challenged into explicitness, the burden of the incommunicable becomes less heavy.”
I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have quoted Dr. Gaines. Following her advice helped me to cope with my own emotions when I was literally going off the deep end.
Had it not been for God, and for the ability to draw others into my life, I can’t imagine what might have happened to me.
It’s just like Erma Bombeck told me in a letter, “It’s not the money you make writing but knowing your words have touched people you’ve never met.”
That’s the gist of why writing is important.
Writing not only bridges gaps between us but acts as a safety valve to keep us from going off the deep end. There’s nothing like writing to relieve emotional pressure that wells up inside.
Someone has said that “the key to happiness is having someone to love, something to do and something to hope for!”
I am just so grateful for being me – for being able to cope in the midst of storms!
We can’t make it alone nor would we want to. Writing is one way of connecting – of giving others the courage to open up and pour out their pain.
It’s just like the poet, George Eliot, wrote, “Oh, the inexpressible joy of feeling safe with another, being able to pour out all that’s in our heart, knowing the gentlest of hands will sift out the chaff and grain together and keep what is worth keeping and blow the rest away!
Writing gives me purpose as I use my words to reach out, to give others hope in the midst of their emotional storms because “we are far more alike than we are different,” to paraphrase the poet Maya Angelou.
Our emotions are our bond that bind us together as one!
Write! It’s good for our mental health.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
