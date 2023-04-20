The Bible says "a word fitly spoken is like pictures of gold, in apples of silver."

Having just read "The Right Words at the Right Time," edited by Marlo Thomas, who tells how her father, Danny Thomas, told her how to win the race by keeping her blinders on, which made all the difference in her life as an actress, remindedme of Nicholas Sparks who said "we sit silently and watch the world around us. This takes a lifetime to learn. It seems only the old are able to sit next to one another and not say anything and still feel content. The young, brash and impatient, must always break the silence. It is a waste, for silence is pure. Silence is holy. It draws people together because only those who are comfortable with each other can sit without speaking. This is the great paradox."

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

