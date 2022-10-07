I would like to use this piece to honor the doctors who go the distance caring for even those who have no ability to pay, perhaps renewing their faith in the Hippocratic Oath they took as they received their medical license.
Having just read “The Horse and Buggy Doctor” by Dr. Arthur E. Hertzler. I am blessed by memories of my own family physician, Dr. Silas Fountain, who delivered me at home at 3 a.m Saturday, Feb. 22, 1948. I am puzzled by how my dad called him, considering we lived 5 miles out in the country from South West City, Mo. We had no phone and only had a horse and wagon to take us anywhere.
After Daddy died, we ended up moving 2 1/2 miles out in the woods from Noel, Mo.
At the age of 13, I found myself in a dangerous situation with some older teenagers in an apartment in town. With no cell phone, home phone or means of transportation for my mother to come and get me, I saw only one way of escape.
I put on my coat and scarf, bare-legged, and headed home on the dark country road, which fortunately had no turns as I sped home to our house in the woods. With no street lights and only three or four houses on that road, I looked straight head being able to follow my sense of direction because we walked the road to buy groceries in town.
Getting home is still fresh in my mind now 61 years later. My poor child-like mother was so scared she hardly knew what to say when she saw me standing there barely able to talk.
I was just grateful to have arrived safely with no physical harm.
Within a few hours, I was really sick from overexposure and my mother headed down that same road at night to call Dr. Fountain,.
The little red-headed, mustachioed country doctor put us in his car and took us into town to further check me out for possible pneumonia. After he gave me shots and medicine, the kind doctor took us back home.
It was weeks later that I made my decision while sitting on the floor in front of our cast-iron wood stove in that unheated cabin in the woods that “I will rise up from whence I came,” not knowing what that would entail. It was shortly after that when Earnest and Natalie Young of Noel, Mo., saw my mom and I in town struggling to carry our groceries home on that same road.
They asked if they could take us home. The answer was yes, and then they asked if they could take us to church, and again the answer was yes. Within about a month, I made my decision to be baptized at the Grove, Okla., church where Fred Webb was the minister. He was a cousin to Wayne Earnest, whom I have mentioned before who was so influential in lives before our daddy died at home in 1958.
It took courage for this shy, underweight girl, to have the courage to answer the invitation, but that simple decision wasn’t simple after all!
It made all the difference in our lives because Webb and Young came to my school in Noel and asked to take me out for a conference in their car and asked me if I would like to go to an orphanage because they sensed the danger that our family was in due to our mother’s brain trauma as a young child which had partially handicapped her for life. My immediate answer was yes.
That year, 1962, seems as though it were yesterday, and I know that God wants me to share my story because He has always pulled me through the tight places in life when I have gotten in over my head facing situations that are daunting.
He gives me songs in the night and I know He loves me more than I can comprehend.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.