I would like to use this piece to honor the doctors who go the distance caring for even those who have no ability to pay, perhaps renewing their faith in the Hippocratic Oath they took as they received their medical license.

Having just read “The Horse and Buggy Doctor” by Dr. Arthur E. Hertzler. I am blessed by memories of my own family physician, Dr. Silas Fountain, who delivered me at home at 3 a.m Saturday, Feb. 22, 1948. I am puzzled by how my dad called him, considering we lived 5 miles out in the country from South West City, Mo. We had no phone and only had a horse and wagon to take us anywhere.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.