The poet Robert Burns said, “Oh the gift that God could give us, to see ourselves as others see us,” which leads me to ask would we really want to know how others see us, which may be up for further discussion because there will always be people who pick on each other.

But for now. I would like to ask what happens when we major in the minors. By that I mean when we pick on our spouses, our parents, our children or our friends for what we perceive as faults – when we cannot back off and leave well enough alone – when we keep on nitpicking at someone – maybe we need to ask ourselves if this is what is really bugging us or is there a deep-seated problem that we cannot articulate?

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

