If Thomas Edison hadn't been kicked out of school, after only three months in the first grade, and his mother taught him at home because his teacher said "he was addled and his mind wandered in class," we might not have the light bulb today.

Edison was asked one time what he would have done if he hadn't invented the light bulb and he replied, "I would still be in there trying ... ."

