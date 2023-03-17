I have a beautiful poem that was saved in my grandparents’ trunk that began with the line: “in the backwoods of Missouri in the days of long ago when religion was religion and not a dressy fashion show!”
At the age of 74, I like to revisit the backwoods of Arkansas and Noel, Mo., not far from where I was born at home. I sense I have a mission to tell as many stories as I can about my life as a legacy for anyone who might need encouragement.
A major turning point in my life occurred at the age of 14 in 1962, only weeks before I left my home on those thickly wooded country roads.
That moment of change began when my mother and I started to walk the 2 1/2 miles back home from buying groceries. As we headed down Main Street, some neighbors who we hadn’t seen since Daddy died in 1958 asked if they could give us a ride home.
It was Earnest and Natalie Young, a Christian couple who allowed God to use them to impact and change our lives forever.
Then they asked if they could pick us up for church the following day – and thus my life began to change, to take on a new meaning in a fast sort of way!
After only a few weeks of attending church services, I stepped out as a frightened, shy, undersized girl of 14, and I was baptized into Christ that cold winter night.
Back then, we heard preaching that pricked our hearts, that kept me awake at night while I mustered up courage to make my decision to become a Christian.
Things began to change. Everyone at church took an interest in my life as a budding teenager.
They knew I needed some direction – a real home – and yes, more of the necessities of life because we were “go-to-bed-hungry poor.”
A few days later, Earnest Young and Fred Webb, the minister who had baptized me, came to school and asked if they could take me out of school for a short meeting.
As we visited, they asked me if I would like to go into an orphanage in Tulsa, Oklahoma! I was shocked as they described the immaculate condition of the institution!
I was ready to grab the brass ring – as I am today!
Immediately, I responded “yes” without a moment’s hesitation!
They also told me that there wouldn’t be a vacancy at the home until school was out so I would first go into a foster home with Cullen and Martha Adair at Grove, Okla., who also had two adopted children!
I had to shut down my emotions as I prepared to leave home because I knew that my mother loved me so much even though she was unable to function as a mother. I cannot begin to describe how I felt, but knew I had to go.
Nothing could have prepared me for the bonding that took place between my foster parents and myself because I’d never known this experience that can only be described as a Donna Reed home where the father whistled and joked and the mother hugged her children and me so easily.
Even though I never became adjusted to the abusive environment that I found myself in at the orphanage, I never blamed God because I had been taught that “all things work together for good to them that love the Lord.” and I had loved Him enough to at least step out and become a Christian.
I also believe that it takes deep pain to help us grow! Until we hit rock-bottom can we really appreciate what matters most?
If I had my life to live over again, I wouldn’t take anything for the memories that embellish my life – giving me a knowledge that God is in control and that He pulls strings for us even while we are asleep!
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
