Being the shy girl from the backwoods, I've not always found it easy to take up for myself or respond so easily when pushed into a corner, but it has gotten easier ever since I joined Toastmasters in 1987 after publishing my first book.
Flash back to one night in August, almost 30 years ago, when I was invited to be the featured poet at a poetry meeting in Jefferson, Texas.
I don't know what I was thinking about but for some "insane" reason I thought someone else would be reading my poetry!
Being the determined person I am, I stood up anyway, and did the best I could, having lost my public speaking skills I developed at McLain High School's speech class in Tulsa, Okla., during the '60s.
So what would happen? I did OK I suppose, but before I got back home to Plain Dealing, La., I was broken out in hives from the top of my head down to the tip of my toes. When my lips and tongue began to swell, I had to go to the doctor to get a shot. I had this affliction through the years whenever I sustained a shock to my nervous system.
So what to do? I joined Toastmasters, a public speaking group that charges a minimal fee, and it paid off so well! Their teaching helped me so much through their weekly extemporaneous skills I learned at each moment when we had less than two minutes to prepare a two-minute talk from topics drawn from a hat!
To this day, I still retain some of what I learned and just thought this would be a great way to give Toastmasters a plug for what they do to help people to get over their stage fright.
Once, there was a large group of people who said that they would jump off a cliff rather than giving a talk before a crowd, which may be why those who give talks are automatically considered leaders perhaps because of the amount of raw courage it takes to stand before a crowd.
So the next time you get in a tight situation, ask God for wisdom, in advance, and perhaps joining a Toastmasters group near you. It might give others the courage to follow in your steps.
Whatever, it has given me a thrill just to write about this experience knowing it may be just what is needed in your life as it was mine.
I haven't had a case of the hives either since joining Toastmasters!
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
