Coach Vince Lombardi said, “It’s not whether you get knocked down, it’s whether you get up.”

When I get discouraged, I like to think about Norman Vincent Peale, author of “The Power of Positive Thinking.” The book was first thrown into the thrash can by the author, who was told by a publisher that his book wasn’t worth publishing. Being discouraged, he told his wife not to retrieve it from the can.

Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.