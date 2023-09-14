According to Comprehensive Pain Specialists, “back pain not only affects more Americans than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined but workers lose an average of 4.6 hours per week of productive time due to pain, for 20 percent of Americans pain disrupts their sleep a few nights a week or more and 80 percent of people in the United States will experience back pain at some point in their lives. Besides the common cold, back pain is the No. 1 reason people visit their family doctors.”

The bottom line is that we can’t get through this life without a little pain but that doesn’t diminish the pain that I have experienced for the past few years. Anyone who has suffered back pain can identify with the misery that goes with not getting a good night’s sleep. Back pain – I could write the book about it, working through several bouts every day!

Sarah Hudson Pierce, who attended Harding University, can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

