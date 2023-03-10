In honor of my precious mother, Marcella May Morris-Hudson, I wish to do my part to make the public aware of traumatic brain injuries, along with the Brain Injury Association of America, which has led the way in making the public aware.
I shall always remember when I first became aware of just how important it is that I share my story of my mother's tragic accident, when she lapsed into a coma at the age of 2, while her parents were living in an underground dugout in Woods County, Okla., where their family was in the Land Rush of Oklahoma in 1908.
I was stunned after sharing my mother's story, at a Christian writers conference in 2010 when a young woman approached me and told me how grateful she was that I had told my story that day because her daughter had been in an automobile accident that caused her to be disabled for life yet she was soon to become a new mother.
A year later, I saw her again and she said that somehow it was working out with their family and the new grandbaby.
It helps knowing someone else has experienced what you are going through.
Not long after that experience I was sitting in a doctor's waiting room next to a young woman. Being the perpetual story teller that I am, I began telling the story about my mother's brain trauma. The woman became speechless.
After I finished, she said, "There's a reason you just told me that story. I am helping my sister-in-law, who was brain damaged in an auto accident, and I am trying to help raise her teenage daughter."
She confirmed how important sharing my mother's story really is.
It took me a long time to find out what happened to my childlike mother, but one thing I will always know is she loved me so much and wanted to do better but didn't know how. I shall never forget her blinding tears when we went to an orphanage.
I would probably not be here today had it not been for my parents' neighbors matching them up after my maternal grandfather died, leaving my 39-year-old mother with no family support system. My paternal grandmother also had just passed away, leaving my already ill father with no one to care for him so it was an easy match.
But anyway, my sister, Alice, and I came into this world in a most unusual setting and we both vividly remember the taunts and stares of other children because of our funny clothes and everything that goes with being poor.
I don't think anyone knew what had happened to my mother but the schoolyard bullying hurt us both to the core. Being a child is hard enough but standing out in a crowd hurts.
What I am here to say is that what happens to someone else can just as easily happen to you. To think not is to be naive.
I recall one summer in the early '80s when three young people in this area had accidents that caused them to lapse into a coma, resulting in permanent brain damage.
Sometimes just hearing someone's story gives us the courage to go on. We should not be so afraid to reach out, to share where we came from.
Whatever happens to us can be a tool we can use to lift someone to their feet, out of depression and on to a brighter day — one step at a time.
Where my story leads I do not know but I know that God sometimes steps out of the woodwork, making his presence known, placing people in our path, letting us know that we are not alone, and that "we are angels flying with only one wing and we can only fly embracing each other."
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
