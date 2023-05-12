From the backwoods of Arkansas, before going into an orphanage, to today, I am constantly amazed at the times God has stepped out of the woodwork, making His presence known, giving me an opportunity to let the world know He is in control and He is the one who takes care of me, although people often say, "Take care of yourself." God has always protected me, sometimes coming to me in the form of angels to save me from disaster.
The experience I wish to share happened to me during the first week of January 1996. I was returning home from taking my youngest son to school in Searcy.
It was about one o'clock in the morning when I must have dozed and found myself in the median, stuck in the mud, not far from Arkadelphia. (I had to get home to go to work that morning).
Immediately, I began turning my lights off and on, not knowing where my emergency lights were. I pleaded, "Dear God, please send someone to help me and not hurt me."
Within minutes, a car pulled over and young a young man asked me if he could go get help.
Within minutes he was back. He walked over to the passenger side and said he would stay and make sure I was OK while help came.
Within minutes, a carload of three or four teenagers drove up and walked over to my car.
Immediately, the young man jumped out of his vehicle and told them, "You can leave. The police are on their way."
The boys jumped back in their car, like they had been shot, and sped off!
Moments later, the police arrived to pull me out of the mud.
I began trying to find something to give the young man for helping me, maybe one of my books, knowing he wouldn't want money.
As he was hurrying to leave, I begged him, "But sir, at least tell me what is your name?" He simply replied. "My name is Richard. I must be on my way!"
Twenty-five years later, this memory is as clear as a bell.
I shall always believe Richard was an angel, whether a real person or an angelic being, a messenger, a protector, sent my way by God not only to take care of me on that cold, rainy night, but to allow me to see God step out of the woodwork to protect me as He always does.
No matter what we are going through, we need to know to not give up, to keep on keeping on, because He is in control. My life has been orchestrated by one difficulty after another but somehow it all works out, for which I am forever grateful.
Sometimes He puts people in our corner, as angels, to give us the courage to make it to the other side. The older I am, the more my faith is affirmed that Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever. He always gets me to the right place at the right time, pulling me out of the ditches, making His presence known, knowing He is in control, taking care of me, simply because He loves me.
Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.
