It’s Oct. 27, 1981, in Mountain Home. My road to recovery began at our table when the visiting minister, whom I hadn’t seen since I was 14, asked me if I remembered when he picked me up at our house on Hall Ridge Road in the woods near Noel, Mo., to take me to my temporary foster home at Cullen and Martha Adair’s house in Grove, Okla., on March 30, 1962.

Blinded by tears, I relived that evening when I left my mother after I packed my clothes in a brown paper bag. I didn’t look back as I got into the car with Brother Fred Webb.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

