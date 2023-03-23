I shall never forget our historic snowstorm that blanketed our nation in February 2021, and I wonder if our cold weather could be leading to an ice storm like the one in the last week of March 1994 while we were living in Plain Dealing, La.

All day long I eagerly anticipated hearing Art Buchwald's television interview with Barbara Walters.

Harding University alumna Sarah Hudson Pierce can be reached at sarahp9957@aol.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.